LAVROV: Still early to speak about lasting peace in Gaza

MOSCOW, RUSSIA | TASS | The situation in the Gaza Strip remains unstable and it is premature to start talking about establishing lasting peace, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS on 2025 results.

“The situation in Gaza remains shaky,” he said. “It is still too early to speak about lasting peace.”

“We regularly receive reports about ceasefire violations. Considerable restrictions on delivering and distributing humanitarian aid are still in place,” Lavrov emphasized.

“The instability of what is happening on the ground is exacerbated by the uncertainty regarding further steps in implementing peace agreements. How do you disarm HAMAS? Who will join the international stabilization forces and when will they be deployed? Will the Israeli troops be withdrawn, and if yes, when? These are just some of the questions that have yet to be answered,” the Russian foreign minister continued.

“No matter how the situation in and around Gaza unfolds, we reaffirm our commitment to a just settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the universally recognised legal framework,” Russia’s top diplomat added.