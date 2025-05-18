Latrine crisis hits Lwengo schools, learners at risk

LWENGO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of learners and teachers in Lwengo District are at risk of contracting hygiene-related diseases due to a worsening latrine crisis in many government-aided schools. The crisis is particularly pronounced in government primary schools. Of the 134 government primary schools in the district, only 26% have adequate toilet facilities to meet the needs of learners and staff, according to an inspection report by the Office of the Auditor General.

Many schools are grappling with a severe shortage of toilet facilities, and in several cases, the few available latrine stances are shared between teachers and learners, regardless of age or gender. The report highlights disturbing scenarios where five stances are shared among more than 400 pupils.

Some of the most affected schools include Kalangala Cope, Nakateete Primary, Kyanjovu Primary, Kizimiza Muslim Primary, Kyattulo, Bijaaba Primary, Lwentulege UMEA, Keteerero Primary, and Lyakabirizi COPE. Learners in these schools are unable to access sufficient sanitary facilities.

Vincent Birimuye, the Lwengo District Vice Chairperson and Secretary for the Education Sectoral Committee, attributes the crisis to limited funding from the central government.

He says the situation has worsened since the government banned the collection of Parents Teachers Association (PTA) fees. “By the end of last term, some schools had resorted to using toilets in neighbouring homesteads. The district is now struggling to mobilize resources ahead of the new school term,” Birimuye said.

He added that, beyond latrines, many schools face other infrastructural challenges, including inadequate classrooms and desks, lack of staff quarters, and poor access to safe and clean water—factors that further compromise education quality. Birimuye called on Parliament to increase funding to the education and health sectors, which he described as critical pillars of service delivery in rural communities.

Joseph Mulumba, the Lwengo District Education Officer, said the district has made repeated efforts to address the sanitation crisis, but these have been hampered by meager budget allocations. “We have notified the Ministry of Education and Sports about the crisis and are awaiting their response before the school term begins,” Mulumba said.

