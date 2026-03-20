Late Speaker Oulanyah’s father dies at 97 on son’s death anniversary

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nathan L’Okori Adiyo, the father of the late former Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah has died at the age of 97.

L’Okori, passed away on Friday at St Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu City where he had reportedly been rushed two days ago with respiratory complications.

His death comes on the same date marking four years since the passing of his son Oulanyah, who died on March 20, 2022, in the United State of America.

Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, the Omoro County Legislator and grandson to Mzee L’Okori announced his demise Friday evening on his X (formerly twitter) handle.

“Our patriarch, Mzee Nathan Okori Adiyo, has rested on the same day that his son rested!” he wrote. “May his soul rest in peace!”

Speaker of Parliament Anet Anita Among in a condolence message shared on her official X handle expressed deep sorrow over the loss, extending sympathies to the family, the parliamentary fraternity, and all those who knew the deceased.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform our esteemed colleagues, the Parliament fraternity, and all who loved our brother… that his father… has passed away,” she wrote. Among added that funeral arrangements would be communicated after consultations with the family.

By press time, leaders and members of the public had begun sending messages of condolence to the Oulanyah family as they mourn the Mzee Okori.

Among then was the Minister of Justice and constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao, close family friend of the late Oulanyah.

In his post on his official X handle Mao wrote: “This is uncanny! On the fourth anniversary of the death of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah we have lost his father Mzee Nathan Okori! I have just got the sad news from his family that two days ago he was rushed to Lacor with respiratory complications and today he died. Sad!

Oulanyah’s father had been quietly living at his late son’s home in Ayom Lony Village in Lalogi Sub-County, Omoro District before his demise.

The coincidence dates adds a poignant layer to the family’s grief, as Uganda remembers its former parliamentary Speaker alongside the loss of his father.

Oulanyah served as the 11th speaker of parliament rising from the deputy position which he served in between 2011 to 2021.

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