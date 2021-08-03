Laroo-Pece division councilors demand audit of Covid-19 relief cash beneficiaries

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Councilors of Laroo-Pece division in Gulu City are demanding an audit of beneficiaries of the government COVID-19 relief cash.

The councilors claim that the officials that registered the beneficiaries didn’t consult the LCI chairpersons, denying the chance for the vulnerable people to benefit from relief cash. At least over 1,500 people benefited from the relief cash under the Office of the Prime Minister.

Margaret Lanyero, the female councilor for Tegwana West says that in her area, the chairpersons were side-lined leading to irregularities.

Tony Obalim, the Tegwana North councilor claims that several of their demands to participate in the registration process were frustrated by the technical team headed by the action town clerk, Gilbert Oloya.

Obalim alleges that the town clerk along with some of his staff registered beneficiaries who are not vulnerable.

Vanessa Anyango, the female youth councillor says that several vulnerable youths have contacted her saying they haven’t received the relief package from the government.

Anyango and her fellow councilors are demanding that the town clerk and his team be investigated for fraud and corruption and the beneficiaries audited.

Francis Onekalit, the LCI chairperson Layibi Central sub ward in Tegwana Parish says that his office was never involved in the registration process. According to Onekalit, several vulnerable people have since been flocking his office seeking to understand why they did not benefit.

Denis Odonginy, the Gulu Resident City Commissioner says an investigation into the allegation of the councilors is underway.

Oloya, the acting town clerk Laroo-Pece division says that he was not at the forefront of registration of the beneficiaries for the relief package. He termed the allegations as baseless and ill-intended.

According to guidelines from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, it states that the registration of beneficiaries would be done by the staff of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics-UBOS and town clerks but not LCI chairpersons as initially announced.

URN