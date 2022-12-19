Lango province edges Tooro to storm FUFA Drum finals

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lango Province stormed the finals of the FUFA Drum tournament after beating Toro province 1:0 at Akii Bua memorial stadium. Allan Okello netted the lone goal for Lango Province from a spot kick in the second leg game played on at Akii Bua stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The first leg earlier held at St. Paul’s National Major Seminary Fort Portal ended in a goalless draw. The home victory was the determinant for Lango Province to progress on 3:2 aggregate to meet West Nile Province in the finals come January. West Nile eliminated Acholi province on a 2:1 aggregate in their second playoff.

Acholi Province’s Denis Omedi emerged man of the match earning a plaque and Shillings 100,000 in cash. The first leg of the finals is scheduled for January 7th, 2023, in West Nile whereas the second leg will be held on January 14th at Akii- Bua memorial stadium in Lira. Alfonse Ramose Orebe, a sports analyst says the lucky team will take the trophy because both teams have experienced players.

This is the third edition on the FUFA drum tournament. Buganda province and Acholi provinces won the 2019 and 2020 editions respectively.



