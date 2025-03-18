LAND: Construction of Market in Mukono now hangs in balance

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction of a modern market in Mukono District under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Program (GKMA-UDP) hangs in balance due to a lack of land.

The district local government has struggled to secure land with a valid title, a key requirement from the project’s funders.

Initially, plans were set to establish the market in Katosi Town Council, but the district failed to acquire the land.

As an alternative, the planning department proposed part of the land currently occupied by Nakifuma Health Centre III in Nakifuma Town Council.

However, this sparked resistance from community members, arguing that a market and a health facility cannot coexist.

The contested land, located along Bugerere Road, not only hosts the health centre but also accommodates over 200 business kiosks.

Haji Ali Kalungi, a resident, recalls that kiosks were built under the condition that they would be relocated if the health facility required expansion.

“It is shocking that instead of improving the health facility, they want to set up a market within its premises. This has never happened anywhere,” Kalungi said.

On behalf of the community, Kalungi petitioned several government ministries—including KCCA and Metropolitan Affairs, Local Government, and Health, seeking intervention.

He pointed out concerns about sanitation, saying many markets in Uganda struggle with waste management, leading to strong odours and unhygienic conditions.

“Such an environment would not be suitable near a health facility where people seek treatment,” he added.

Jowelia Nsubuga, a salon owner at one of the kiosks, argued that the plan was rushed. She revealed that tenants leased the land for 49 years, with about 20 years remaining.

“At first, we used to pay ground rent to the health facility, but now it is collected by the town council,” Nsubuga explained.

The Ministry of Health has advised against the market’s construction at Nakifuma, stating that the health centre has been earmarked for an upgrade to Health Centre IV status, which will serve as a referral facility for Nakifuma Constituency.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health, emphasized in a letter to the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) on February 12, 2025, that the health centre requires expansion. “The upgrade will require additional land to accommodate new health infrastructure,” she stated.

Monica Ejau Edemachu, the Undersecretary in the Office of the President–Ministry of KCCA and Metropolitan Affairs, says that the government only funds projects on the priority list approved by the Cabinet and Parliament. She noted that Nakifuma is not on this list.

She further explained that land for GKMA-UDP projects must be free of encumbrances, fully owned by the district, and have community approval.

“Given the disputes and complaints surrounding Nakifuma, the Ministry advises that Mukono District should identify alternative land for market development,” she said.

Elizabeth Namanda, the Mukono CAO, acknowledged the challenges and stated that the district is now prioritising the construction of roads and the redevelopment of the Kyetume abattoir while searching for land without disputes.

She explained that land in Katosi was unavailable because the owner refused to surrender the title, and the Nakifuma community remains opposed to the market project.

“We are not giving up on market construction. We will continue engaging the community to highlight the benefits of having a modern market,” Namanda said.

Mukono District received 296.9 billion Shillings for various projects, including roads, market development, and wetland improvement.

The funds are part of a $566 million (2.1 trillion Shillings) loan from the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group.

Roads under the first phase include Ntenjeru-Bule (8.5km), Nakayaga-Seeta-Kayunga (17.4km) and Kigombya-Seeta (8.8km). Additionally, the Kisakomba swamp is set for development.

The Naggalama Town Development Association, composed of local traders and stakeholders, has identified a two-acre piece of land between Kalagi and Nakifuma Town.

The association’s chairperson, Twahir Ssendowooza, revealed that the land belongs to the Buganda Land Board (BLB), and Mengo is open to offering it for the market’s construction.

However, Mukono Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Hajat Fatumah Ndisaba Nabitaka believes that some people opposing the Nakifuma project have selfish motives. She insists that before ruling out Nakifuma, officials should first measure the exact boundaries of the health centre’s land.

“The market is essential for the people of Nakifuma. Right now, vendors operate dangerously along the tarmac, selling food like roasted chicken and plantains in the middle of traffic. A modern market would provide a safer and better environment,” Ndisaba argued.

