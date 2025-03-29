Lack of clear favorite leaves FA Cup quarterfinals wide open

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | The FA Cup quarterfinals take center-stage in England this weekend with four evenly-balanced ties and it looks possible that a team that doesn’t usually challenge for silverware could take the title.

On paper, Manchester City is probably favorite to lift the title after their Cup final defeat to Manchester United a year ago, but the problems for Pep Guardiola’s side are well-documented and it faces a difficult visit to play Bournemouth.

A month ago, Bournemouth was challenging for a place in next season’s Champions League, but a run of three defeats and a draw has put the brakes on that and perhaps the Cup offers Andoni Iraola’s men the best chance of qualifying for Europe.

Bournemouth has to pressure City’s questionable defense, because there are signs that Erling Haaland and January arrival Omar Marmoush are starting to form a dangerous partnership in attack.

Brighton at home to Nottingham Forest promises to be a thrilling game, with the balance maybe tilting Brighton’s way with the news that Forest’s top scorer Chris Wood will miss the game through injury.

Wood’s absence gives Taiwo Awoniyi the chance to shine and the big Nigerian will be looking to impress after a year hampered by injuries.

Brighton claimed an impressive win away to Newcastle United in the last round of the FA Cup and veteran striker Danny Welbeck looks like the man to watch as the team from the south coast eyes a visit to Wembley.

Forest beat Brighton 7-0 in the City Ground in the Premier League as recently as February, but this time it is likely to be much closer.

Fulham and Crystal Palace play a south-London derby at Craven Cottage, where Palace won 2-0 less than two months ago and travels after three wins and three draws in the last six visits.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is available again after the head injury he suffered after a horrific high tackle from Millwall goalkeeper, Liam Roberts in the last round, but the visiting side could lack match rhythm after not playing for the past three weeks.

Fulham knocked Manchester United out in the fifth round, but has failed to get past the quarterfinals in the last four attempts.

Aston Villa is favorite to get past a Preston North End team that is the last survivor from the Championship.

Preston has been hard to beat in its Deepdale Stadium and is without a home defeat since November 2nd, but Villa should pose a tougher challenge, with players such as Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio giving coach Unai Emery extra options in attack.

Villa has a key Premier League visit to Brighton on April 2 but with a trip to Wembley so close, coach Unai Emery is unlikely to make big changes to his usual starting 11. ■