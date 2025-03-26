Labor Minister shuts down GM sugar factory following worker deaths

Buikwe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of State for Labour, Esther Anyakun, on Tuesday ordered the closure of the GM Sugar Factory in Buikwe following reports of three worker deaths on duty. Leading a team from the Labour Ministry, Anyakun stated that available reports indicate that two casual labourers and a supervisor lost their lives near the boiler area in the past three months.

She noted that the factory has failed to meet the required minimum safety standards, frequently exposing workers to permanent injuries or even death. Upon her arrival at the factory premises in the evening, after the day shift had ended, Anyakun observed that casual labourers were being forced to work overtime without pay. Engaging with the workers, many accused the factory operators of failing to provide them with up-to-date protective gear.

A woman, speaking anonymously for fear of retaliation, revealed that she supervises a heated boiler without a helmet, putting her at risk of severe medical conditions. “We held peaceful protests after our colleagues died, but the factory managers told us to either accept the conditions or lose our jobs,” she said.

Another woman recounted how she sustained deep burns while working in the boiler area without proper protective gear. Despite her injuries, the factory managers refused to compensate her. She has since been moved to a lower-risk department but continues to struggle with her wounds.

Lacking alternative means of survival, she chose to remain in the job. Factory managers on site declined to respond to the workers’ complaints or provide any comment on the matter.

Anyakun stated that her team identified serious managerial lapses in ensuring workers’ well-being, which contributed to the deaths. As a result, she temporarily shut down GM Sugar Factory. She also directed the factory management to properly compensate the families of the deceased workers before the factory could be considered for reopening.

Additionally, Anyakun revealed that the factory managers have been summoned for a high-level meeting with safety experts from the Ministry of Gender and Labour Affairs. The meeting will set conditions for improving workplace safety before the factory resumes operations.

Anyakun urged GM Sugar Factory owners to prioritize worker safety, emphasizing that risk reduction should take precedence over profit maximization. “Rather than focusing solely on profits, investors should ensure the safety of their employees. This not only fosters continuity but also builds lasting legacies for their factories,” she said.

She further noted that her team has assessed operational standards in various industrial parks across the country and has resolved to develop a nationwide safety checklist that all factory owners must implement.

***

URN