Kyotera Woman MP Robinah Ssentongo succumbs to Covid-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kyotera district Woman Member of Parliament, Robinah Ssentongo Nakasirye is dead. Nakasirye breathed her last at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kenya’s capital Nairobi this morning.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga announced the death of the legislator during plenary, saying she had succumbed to COVID-19.

The speaker who led legislators to hold a moment of silence for their colleague said she would defer the norm of holding a special session for the deceased up to a time when the situation allows.

The deceased’s political assistant, Tom Darlington Balojja says her boss was evacuated from her constituency about a week ago with some health complications.

According to Balojja, the MP was first admitted at International Hospital Kampala-IHK before she was transferred to Nairobi for further management. Ssentongo has been a member of the Democratic Party and was seeking re-election.

She has been sitting on the Parliamentary Committee on Aids and board of Uganda Network of Aids Services Organisations.

Her demise comes two days after the demise of the former Masaka District Woman MP, Felda Nanziri Kasse Mubanda who also succumbed to CoviRebecca Alitwala Kadagad-19.

URN