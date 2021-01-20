Kyotera court remands 26 NUP, DP supporters over electoral violence

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 26 people have been remanded to Masaka Government Prison for their alleged involvement in electoral violence. The suspects mainly supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform- NUP and Democratic Party were arrested during the presidential and parliamentary election on Thursday last week in a joint operation by the police and army.

They include among others Alex Ssekamaanya, 28, Raymond Ntumwa, 25, Muhammad Musanje, 25, Joseph Lubega, 32, AbduKarim Musoke, 29, Joseph Mayanja, 24, Bernard Ssegawa, 27, and Derrick Akampurira, 23. Others are Fahad Bulenya, Dan Kasibante, Frank Sseruwoza Ronald Muwonge, Isaac Ssematimba and others.

Some of the suspects were traveling in a Toyota Hiace Drone Reg. number UAH 283J, which was intercepted by security in Kyotera town council while others were arrested from Kabira, Nkenge and other parts of Kyotera district. The suspects appeared this morning before Geoffrey Luwaga, the Kasaali Grade II Magistrate Court on charges of election violence and possession of army/military boots and solido wires that are said to have been used in their vicious operations.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them. They also told the court that the military boots were planted by police officers to implicate them.In order not to interfere with today’s elections, Luwaga remanded the suspects to Masaka prisons until tomorrow when they will appear for their bail application hearing.

Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, the incumbent Kyotera LC 5 chairperson, who is seeking re-election, says the police are used to witch-hunt his supporters, a claim the area District Police Commander, Judith Akello has dismissed as baseless. Robert Muyimbwa, the Kyotera DP spokesperson, says they will do whatever it takes to ensure that he suspects get bail and justice at the same time.

John Paul Mpalanyi, the Kyotera County MP-elect, says they are ready to provide legal support to all their jailed supporters.

URN