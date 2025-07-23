Kyagulanyi’s body guard Mutwe granted bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi of Buganda Road Court has granted bail to Noah Mitala, popularly known as Noah Mutwe, after spending 60 days on remand.

Mutwe faces charges of inciting violence and disseminating hate speech, allegedly targeting members of the First Family, including President Yoweri Museveni and his son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The court on Wednesday granted him bail of 5 million shillings in cash, while his sureties were required to sign a non-cash bond of 50 million shillings each to guarantee his future court appearances.

Mutwe, who works as a personal bodyguard to National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has been restricted from leaving the country without prior court authorisation.

He is jointly charged with ASP Twiine Charles under the Computer Misuse Act.

Prosecution alleges that the two exchanged messages via computer networks, allegedly calling for the assassination of the president and his son using a pager.

ASP Twiine was released on bail in the previous month.

Meanwhile, NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya criticised the bail amount imposed on Mutwe, describing the 5 million shillings fee as excessively high for a party member.

Prosecution alleges that D/ASP Charles Twiine Mansio, between January 2024 and May 2025, at various places within Kampala Capital City Authority through electronic social media messages, incited Mitala Noah Alias Nuwa Mutwe to attack and cause the death of The President of the Republic of Uganda and his son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, using pavers, because of his office or political opinion.

It is alleged further that Twiine, while using a computer, sent or shared malicious information that Anita Annet Among, the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, is a rotten human being and the chief sponsor of the killings and violence in Bukedea District, which information is likely to promote hostility against Among.

Another information says that he shared the effect that Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, is a money launderer, a masquerader and a fraudster. Information is likely to ridicule, degrade or demean the said Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa.

The Detective is also accused of Twiine of sharing information, calling the Chief of Defence Forces, Kainerugaba, that he is a fat pig and a crook.

Also that General James Birungi James is a crook and a killer, with intentions to ridicule, degrade or demean the said General Birungi.

He also shared that Bahima are killers, which information is likely to promote hostility against the Bahima tribe.

Both Twiine and Mitala deny these charges and maintain their innocence.

Twiine Mitala and are facing charges in the same Court where several other people, including Tiktoker Ibrahim Musan, commonly known as Pressure 24 Seven (24/7).

