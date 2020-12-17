Kyagulanyi vows to end Museveni’s rule

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity platform-NUP party presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has vowed to end Museveni’s reign in Uganda.

Kyagulanyi who is commonly known as Bobi Wine started his campaign tour to Kigezi sub region yesterday in Kisoro district and ended it in Rukungiri district before taking off for Mitooma district in greater Ankole. Before entering Rukungiri town, Kyagulanyi was first blocked by security agencies at the entrance but was later escorted by the police to the district main stadium where he addressed his supporters.

While addressing his supporters in the district main stadium, Kyagulanyi said that he begun the journey of ending Museveni’s regime 10 years ago, that’s why he sung different songs that awakened Ugandans to demand for their rights.

Kyagulanyi added that the only problem of Uganda is Museveni who instructs army and other government security agencies to kill innocent Ugandans and after he sacks them, he said his on a mission of ending the 35 year regime of President Museveni.

Kyagulanyi also hailed Dr. Kizza Besigye for mentoring him into politics saying that Dr. Besigye did a great work in awakening many Ugandans including him and that’s why FDC and NUP have one aim, ending Museveni’s rule.

Barbie Kyagulanyi speaking to the people of Rukungiri and Kanungu districts said that as a mother, she will do what it takes to see that the two districts are given district referral hospitals saying that Museveni has only concentrated on buying teargas and forgot people’s problems adding that this will not be done in their term of office.

Earlier, Francis Musiimire, the Kanungu and Rukungiri districts NUP coordinator who is also battling for Rukungiri municipality parliamentary seat on the NUP ticket asked voters not to fear police but only maintain law and order to have a successful campaign visit.

Kyagulanyi becomes the third presidential candidate to campaign in Rukungiri district this week after NRM’s party presidential candidate, Yoweri Museveni and Nancy Linda Kalembe who campaigned in Rukungiri on Monday this week.

*****

URN