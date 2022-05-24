Kyagulanyi urges NUP leaders to exercise servant leadership

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform-NUP president, Robert Kyagulanyi has challenged all his party-sponsored politicians to serve the interests of their electorates, rather than seeking short term selfish gains.

While addressing mourners at the sendoff of their party member Dennis Waiswa in Namwendwa trading center, Kamuli district on Monday, Kyagulanyi stressed that NUP leaders were solely elected following the electorates desire to have visionary leadership, and successful individuals at all levels should serve the interests of the wider population.

Waiswa alongside Yakubu Kiggundu succumbed to accident wounds in Kumi district on Saturday en-route to Omoro county, where they were expected to campaign for their parliamentary candidate ahead of Thursday’s by-election.

Kyagulanyi insists that service delivery is a major pillar within the NUP setup, therefore, leaders ought to exhibit the virtues of servant hood to their communities and it is their sole responsibility to tirelessly devise means of effectively representing the interests of the people without fail.

Kyagulanyi notes that their party will not be held liable for the voters’ negative reaction towards leaders who have deliberately failed to serve them during their tenure in political offices.

Kyagulanyi further tasked leaders to embrace unity as a means of consolidating the party’s grassroot support, claiming that some state sponsored agents take advantage of the prevailing misunderstandings to divert them from agitating for the country’s political transformation.

Meanwhile, NUP’s spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi stresses that leaders set the trend of fighting all forms of social evils like corruption within communities, an act which enlightens members of the general public to be watchful about the quality of politicians elected to represent their interests at all levels.

