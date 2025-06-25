Kyagulanyi submits forms to contest in Presidential elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has submitted his expression of interest forms to run for president in next year’s general elections.

Kyagulanyi arrived at the party headquarters in Makerere Kavule on Wednesday, accompanied by his wife, Barbara Itungo and their son Shadrack Mbogo, and was welcomed by hundreds of enthusiastic supporters. Bobi Wine submitted his academic credentials to the NUP Electoral Commission Chairperson, Harriet Chemutai.

After submitting his credentials, Kyagulanyi addressed his supporters, explaining why he is considering another presidential bid.

He emphasized that his decision to run again wasn’t driven by a desire for power or fame, but rather a commitment to unfinished business, specifically, ending the close to 40-year NRM regime, which he characterized as dictatorial.

“Today, I’m responding to the Secretary General’s call for those interested in being the party’s flagbearer in the upcoming elections. I’ve submitted my credentials, and I’m ready to go,” Kyagulanyi declared.

This afternoon at the @NUP_Ug Headquarters, I was very humbled to formally submit my Expression of Interest in running for President of Uganda in the upcoming #ProtestVote2026. I was privileged to be accompanied by my wife @BarbieItungoK and our son Shadrack Mbogo. In a special… pic.twitter.com/xMbHVolkfp — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) June 25, 2025

Kyagulanyi added that many of his colleagues have faced abduction, trumped-up charges, and imprisonment, which motivates him to continue fighting for a better Uganda and justice for the innocent, should he be elected.

“Normally, I’d have Eddie Mutwe, Macete, or Yasin Ssekitoleko by my side, but they’re not here. Instead, I’ve brought their mothers to represent them, given their unjust detention.” “Therefore, I urge you, my brothers and sisters, to put your trust in me. I won’t let you down in this fight, as long as we do things right and protect our vote,” Kyagulanyi said.

In the 2021 presidential elections, Kyagulanyi garnered 3,631,437 votes (35.08%), coming second to Yoweri Museveni of the National Resistance Movement, who secured 6,042,898 votes (58.38%).

URN