Kyagulanyi renews call for release of political prisoners

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, has renewed his call for the immediate release of all political prisoners following last week’s Supreme Court ruling. The highest court of Uganda on Friday nullified all ongoing prosecutions of civilians in the General Court Martial and military courts, describing them as unconstitutional.

The court also issued recommendations for the amendment of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Act, which established the military courts. However, on Monday, the Uganda Prisons Service announced that it would not release retired Colonel Dr. Kizza Besigye and other civilians facing trial before the Court Martial until they received instructions from the Attorney General.

During a candidate screening for the Kawempe North by-election at NUP headquarters in Makerere Kavule, Kyagulanyi criticized President Museveni and the military for allegedly showing contempt of court. “Currently, the regime led by President Museveni is exhibiting blatant contempt of court, and those responsible should be held accountable. By disregarding and delaying the implementation of the court order for the immediate release of prisoners, they are undermining justice and the rule of law,” Kyagulanyi stated.

Kyagulanyi further emphasized that while Ugandans are celebrating the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling, the fight for the rule of law must continue to ensure freedom for all. “While Ugandans celebrate the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling as a significant victory, we must continue to demand the rule of law and freedom for all. Justice delayed is justice denied, and we will persist in calling for the immediate release of all political prisoners, including Colonel Dr. Kiiza Besigye and his colleague. Our people deserve to be free, and they deserve it now,” he added.

In response to the ruling, President Museveni rejected it, asserting that Uganda is not governed by judges, whom he believes are foreign-oriented in this matter. Kyagulanyi, however, remarked that Museveni’s response is a clear sign that he has no respect for the rule of law.

Kyagulanyi has also insisted that Uganda’s courts remain under the influence of the government, claiming that no institution in the country is truly independent and that all institutions need to be liberated.

Meanwhile, the NUP has shortlisted 10 aspirants for the party’s flagbearer position in the upcoming Kawempe North by-election. Secretary General David Lewis Lubongoya announced that the selection process will involve a public debate and a constituency survey, with the successful candidate expected to be announced by Tuesday.

The candidates vying for the position include Luwemba Lusswa Muhammad, a former aide to the late MP Muhammad Ssegirinya, lawyer Luyimbazi Nalukoola, Umar Magara, Saulo Kulya Zziwa, Serunkuuma Salim (also known as Mafu Mafu), Kakyika Fredrick, Dr. Charles Rubagumya, Eng. Ssenkungu Kenneth, Mathias Mulumba, and Moses Nsereko. The parliamentary seat for Kawempe North became vacant following the death of former MP Muhammad Ssegirinya on January 9, 2025.

