Kyagulanyi preaches love, humanity in christmas message

Ntungamo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has asked Ugandans to reflect on Love and Humanity as they celebrate the Birth of Jesus Christ.

Kyagulanyi, who attended the Christmas service at St. James Church of Uganda Rugarama in Rushenyi in Ntungamo district, asked Christians to embrace what God has planned for the country.

He said that Christians should use this Christmas and the festive season to reflect on how much they are human that need to love each other.

Kyagulanyi said he has organized an online concert dubbed Revolutionary Christmas Vibe that will be streamed from the home of his father-in law in Rubaare to entertain Ugandans.

The presidential candidate, who had his campaign in Ntungamo district last week, said the concert is meant to show love to the team that has been with him on the campaign trail from day one and the journalists that have stood strong to cover him.

Rev. Abel Twinomujuni, the senior priest St. James Church, urged Christians to turn up in big numbers o vote and exercise their right to nurture democracy. “If people want change, they will only get it if they turn up and vote for their favorite presidential candidate,” he said.

Ugandans go to the polls on January 14th, 2021 to vote for the president and members of parliament for the next five years.

URN