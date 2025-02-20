Kyagulanyi calls for continued pressure on gov’t to release Besigye

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the President of the National Unity Platform-NUP has called upon people from across the world to continue exerting pressure on the government of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to release Dr Kizza Besigye.

Besigye a four-time challenger to Museveni has been in prison since mid-November for among others being found in possession of two pistols and ammunition. He was kidnapped from the Kenyan capital Nairobi and stealthily returned to Uganda.

Speaking at the High Court Civil division in Kampala where an application for habeas corpus was heard, Kyagulanyi said the only reason why Besigye was brought to court today was because of the pressure people in Uganda and across the world have exerted on the government.

On Tuesday, President Museveni put out a statement in which he said people should be calling for the speedy trial of Besigye and not his release. For more than a week, Besigye has been on a hunger strike which has led to his deteriorating health.

Museveni in his statement said that Besigye’s hunger strike was meant to blackmail the court to release him. But speaking at court Besigye’s wife Winnie Byanyima said he is a political prisoner of Museveni and his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba the Chief of Défense Forces. She said she was very disappointed that Besigye was not released today.

Besigye’s lawyer, Erias Lukwago said they were disappointed that Justice Douglas Singiza deferred ruling on the application to release Besigye. “We have stated that Dr Besigye’s health is deteriorating by the day and it should have been a compelling argument, the judge should have recognised that fact to deliver the judgement today. We thought that would be instant. Although we respect the judge we thought he could be moved to give us a judgement today,” Lukwago said.

He added that the argument that the government is working on transferring all the files where civilians are being tried in military courts to civil courts is redundant adding that without a legal warrant, Besigye is being held at Luzira prison illegally.

