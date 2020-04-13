Kwania gov’t prison farm designated isolation center for new inmates in Lango

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kwania government prison farm in Kwania district will act the isolation center for new inmates from all prison facilities in Lango sub region. The mid North Region Prison Commander, Simpson Ebil Simeon says the decision was reached in close consultation with the Health Ministry to stop the spread of COVID-19 in prison facilities.

He says prison warders have been sensitized on how to contain the spread of the virus. “Waders and wardresses will have access to protective gears as well as the inmates. This will help to curtail the spread of the virus in case we happen to get it here.”

He rallied all prison facilities in Lango region to take all new inmates to the gazetted facility where they will be tested before they are admitted. “Every other person from whichever district should now take new admission to Kwania whether from Amolatar or Dokolo or Alebtong, Otuke everywhere that’s the only place which has been gazetted for those new ones and everything is there ready for the work,” Simpson Ebil Simeon said.

Anthony Opio, the Prisons Commander in charge Apac and Kwania districts said they had so far shifted 113 prisoners who were serving their sentences and remand inmates to various prison facilities in Lango to give space for the new ones.

Only capital offenders will be admitted to the isolation center. Those on petty offenses will be released on bond to avoid congestion in prison. The Prison Spokesperson Frank Baine confirmed the development saying “Whoever is coming from outside shouldn’t meet with the other inmates in prison unless they have been tested for coronavirus.”

Currently, there are no known or suspected COVID-19 cases in the prison system according to prison officials. Early this month, Uganda Prison Services banned visitation to inmates to protect them from contracting the deadly virus. Uganda has 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

URN