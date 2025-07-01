Kunihira unopposed in NRM Primaries for Female Workers MP contest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi, has declared Agnes Kunihira Abwooli unopposed in the party primaries for the position of Female Workers Member of Parliament.

Dr. Odoi made the declaration on Monday at the NRM Electoral Commission offices, confirming that one of the two candidates nominated for the race had stepped down in favor of Kunihira. With the nomination exercise closing today, Kunihira was officially declared unopposed within the party structures.

Speaking after her declaration, Kunihira outlined her priorities as she seeks another term. She said she is deeply concerned about salary disparities between arts and science teachers, noting that the current protests by teachers are valid and grounded in real grievances. She expressed optimism that a scheduled meeting with President Yoweri Museveni would help address the matter.

Kunihira also highlighted the broader challenges facing workers across the country. She cited the increasing casualization of labor—where both skilled and unskilled employees are hired on casual terms—as a major concern. She emphasized the need to push for more stable and dignified employment arrangements.

The legislator further pointed out that the Employment Bill, passed by Parliament, remains unsigned by the President. She stressed the importance of ensuring it is enacted into law. On the issue of a national minimum wage, Kunihira said she plans to engage the President on a sector-by-sector basis, adding that both parties have agreed that research should be conducted to determine fair and practical wage structures across different industries.

Earlier in the day, several other aspirants presented themselves at the NRM Electoral Commission offices to vie for various positions.

Dr. James Akampumuza Rutanga, a senior lawyer contesting for the Ndorwa East Constituency in Kabale, was also nominated. He said he has come to work for the people.

Elizabeth Kankwanzi Katanywa was nominated to contest as the NRM flag bearer for Western Youth MP, while Minister of State for Works and Transport, Fred Byamukama, was nominated for Bugangizi West. Former Uganda Medical Association President, Dr. Samuel Oledo Odong, was nominated to contest for the position of NRM Vice Chairperson (National), hoping to replace the longstanding incumbent, Moses Kigongo.

He was also nominated to contest for the Moroto County parliamentary seat, currently held by NRM’s Sam Okwir Odwe.

Meanwhile, Julius Tumuhimbise from Bushenyi District was turned away for the second time at the NRM Electoral Commission offices after expressing interest in contesting for the presidency—a position currently held by General Yoweri Museveni.

He was informed that nomination forms for the position were not available and was advised to return on Friday. The same message was given to Briton Kiwanuka, who had expressed interest in contesting for the position of NRM Party Chairman.