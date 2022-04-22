Kumi Muslim Council resolves to suspend district kadhi

Kumi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kumi Muslim District Council has resolved to impeach Sheik Abdul Wahab Kauta, the District Kadhi.

The council chaired by Abdallah Ebokorait on Wednesday while sitting at Kumi Township Primary School resolved that Kauta leaves office for allegedly mismanaging religious affairs.

Sheik Kauta is accused of allegedly promoting disunity among Muslims, embezzling funds, and disrespect.

The District Kadhi’s problems stem from the time he assumed office in 2016 when Muslims in Kachumbala Muslim County wanted to split the county into two and have a leader for the other county which Kauta rejected.

According to the council members, Kauta wanted to survey Kumi Township Primary School land, a Muslim founded school without the consent of the school authorities and the Muslim district council with the intent of leasing it out.

The school was also hosting the offices of the District Kadhi but they have since closed them following the incident.

Following the allegations, the Kumi Muslim District joint committee petitioned the district chairperson demanding the impeachment of Kauta.

The joint committee which comprises the Executive Committee members and the College of Sheiks presented an impeachment resolution to the District Council, which is the Islamic Supreme body of the district, and unanimously agreed to have Kauta suspended from office.

Abdallah Ebokorait, the Chairperson of the Council said that the Mufti of Uganda should appoint a new Kadhi.

Sheik Abdul Saad Okia, a member of the council, and Juma Ibrahim Opio, an executive member said that the Mufti Sheik Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje has failed to intervene in the grievances of Muslims in Kumi.

Kauta declined to comment on the matter saying that he is waiting for official communication.

“I can’t comment now, wait when I receive a letter from those calling themselves council members then I can make a comment, I want to tell you this thing will end in court and if I read this anywhere I will also sue you,” he said when contacted.

URN