Koowe, Cwinya-ai emerge top in inaugural Kilembe Mines Golf Open

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Toro Club’s Joseph Cwinya-ai and Lillian Koowe have emerged champions in the inaugural Hima Cement-sponsored Kilembe Mines Golf Open that concluded on Saturday.

Both won sudden death playoffs, with the men’s event winner, Cwinya-ai, clinching it after the first hole, while Koowe beat fellow Toro clubmate Janet Kabayonga on the third hole, registering a par as Kabayonga got a bogey.

This after Cwinya-ai tied at 219 gross with Kilembe mines’ homeboy Macknon Masereka in regular play and Koowe tied with Janet Kabayonga (272 ) after 54 holes of action.

“He (Masereka) is a good and solid player. He is young and has a great future,” Cwinya-ai told Kawowo Sports, adding that the 19-year-old runner-up “just needs support to polish up several aspects of his game.”

Other notable results saw Henry Byaruhanga (65 nett) win Group A men, Gerald Birungi with 76 nett take Group B men, and Hillary Mutooro (65 nett) Group C men. Gorret Kabawheza (66 nett) took Ladies Group A, and Viola Ayebare (60 nett) Group B, as Derrick Thembo emerged as the best junior boy with 71 nett and Mbambi as the outstanding girl.

Caroline Karungi (72 nett) was the best senior lady golfer, with Edrae Kagombe (79 nett) runner-up.

Hood Nsubuga won the 55-65 age category, while Stephen Basaliza took the 66+ age prize.

Kilembe Mines Golf Club chairman Ronald Kwikirizza saluted the golfing fraternity from across the country for supporting the event.

He gave a detailed update on the ongoing course developments, which include the arrival before year-end of a gang mower from the United Kingdom—all a part of the 10-year strategic plan to make Kilembe Mines Club a key tourist attraction.

He said that with the support of Hima Cement and other well-wishers, Kilembe Mines Golf Club restored all 36 sand bunkers on the course for the first time in 15 years.

“I want to thank the golfers from the different clubs in Uganda who traveled to Kasese to play. On a special note, I salute the Uganda Golf Union for the support, the main sponsor Hima Cement and other partners, including the media, who put up a great tournament,” Kwikirizza told Kawowo Sports.

The par-73 Kilembe Mines Golf Course, the longest in the country, has undergone a massive revamp in the last few months.

The weekend was capped on the 19th hole with a ‘golf in the wild’ theme with safari wear as the dress code.

TOP 10 Gross results

Pos Name Hcp Breakdown Total 1 Joseph Cwinyaa-I -4 77 + 70 + 72 = 219 219 2 Mackinon Masereka 3 73 + 69 + 77 = 219 219 3 Habib Kissande -1 73 + 77 + 75 = 225 225 4 Abdhalla Kakooza 1 80 + 73 + 79 = 232 232 5 Kambale Godfrey 1 75 + 80 + 80 = 235 235 6 Hussien Kato 8 83 + 80 + 73 = 236 236 7 Sulait Kissande -1 80 + 79 + 79 = 238 238 8 Businge Simon 5 85 + 78 + 77 = 240 240 9 TUMUSIIME ARAFAT 4 81 + 79 + 81 = 241 241 10 Abdul Kakeeto 1 76 + 83 + 82 = 241 241