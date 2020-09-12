Koomu, Kigula win NRM primaries in greater Luweero

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Incumbent Chairpersons of Nakaseke and Nakasongola districts have won the National Resistance Movement primaries opening their opportunities to retain their seats.

Nakaseke District Chairman Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka defeated his rival Wasswa Tadeo Ziritwawula, the current Chairperson of Ngoma Town Council to retain the party flag in polls held on Friday. He polled 32,718 votes against Wasswa’s 18,841 votes across 10 sub-counties and five town councils, according to the results released by the Nakaseke NRM Registrar Paul Tandeka.

Koomu will be seeking a third term of office in the 2021 general election.

In Nakasongola, the District NRM Registrar Godfrey Kibi declared Retired Lieutenant Sam Kigula as the winner of party ticket after scoring 25,473 votes whereas his rivals James Wandira got 14,801 votes and Charles Daniel Ssenyimba obtained 2,483 votes from eight sub-counties and seven town councils. Kigula will be seeking the second term in the office.

Both Kigula and Koomu stand high chances of reclaiming the seats in the general elections since the districts are NRM strongholds. The district Chairperson seats are yet to attract aspirants from opposition parties ahead of 2021 general elections.

In Luweero, David Kamugisha, the District NRM Registrar declared the Former District Inspector of Schools Uthman Kamoga Jjuuko as the winner of primaries after he scored 44,211 defeating the District Speaker Dithan Kikabi who got 6,260 votes.

Others Abbey Ssozi Bakisula the District Secretary for Production obtained 2,999 and Rashidah Birungi trailed with only 1,189 votes across 10 sub-counties and eight town councils. Unlike in Nakaseke and Nakasongola, Kamoga will face off with Democratic Party flagbearer Erasto Kibirango, Vincent Ssebayiga and Daniel Sserubidde all independents.

URN