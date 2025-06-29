Koboko bans campaigns near schools, markets

Koboko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Resident District Commissioner Koboko Emmy Mitala has banned all political campaigns in or near Schools, Health Centers and Markets.

According to Mitala who is also the regional whip of RDCs in West Nile, the decision is aimed at saving learners, vendors, patients and health workers from incidents of violence and noise. Mitala added that security will meet all candidates and issue them guidelines on how to conduct the campaigns.

Before expression of interest and subsequent nominations for the NRM candidates in Koboko district and the Municipality, several camps had started forming vigilantes to manage the campaigns, which according to security committees had raised tensions among candidates and their supporters.

Dr. Charles Ayume the MP Koboko Municipality who is also seeking re-election says the campaigns can be peaceful if the key players stick to the issues of the people other than causing violence.

Ahead of the NRM campaigns, stakes remain high among candidates in municipalities, Cities and other Urban areas where there are two or more candidates nominated for primaries.

