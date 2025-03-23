Koboko Anglicans still waiting for Museveni pledge for construction of Nyangilia church

KOBOKO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in the Koboko district and the Anglican Church have appealed to President Museveni to fulfil a pledge of 1.1 billion Shillings, which he made towards the roofing of Nyangilia Church.

In 2020 during his Presidential campaign tour in Koboko the President was tasked to support the construction of the new Nyangilia church estimated to cost over 2 billion Shillings. The President accordingly agreed to support the church construction with 500 million Shillings for the wall and 600 million for the roofing.

Since then he has only given 230 million leaving an unfulfilled balance of 870 million Shillings. After the 2021 general elections, the work on the church structure stopped to date.

Venerable Canon Daniel Agoyi the brain behind the establishment of the new church structure in Nyangilia and also the Archdeacon of Keri Archdeaconry says they tried to engage the Christians to raise funds for the church but it could not change anything much on the huge structure. According to Agoyi, if the President fulfils his pledge, it will help them to complete the roofing and then plan for fittings and plastering.

Charles Babuga vice chairperson for fundraising the committee for the church said they have now resorted to raising funds locally as they wait for the fulfilment of President Museveni’s pledge.

During the burial of Margaret Baba Diri the former Woman MP Koboko district, the leaders of Koboko also reminded Vice President Jesica Alupo who represented President Museveni to inform him of the unfulfilled pledge.

However, during a stopover at Nyangilia in Koboko on his way from Yumbe Archdeaconry, last week, Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Rt. Rev. Stephen Mugalu urged the Christians in Koboko to continue working on the structure and cautioned them against soliciting money in the name of building another Cathedral Church, adding that there is only one Cathedral in Madi West Nile Diocese.

Nyangilia Church of Uganda under Koboko Archdeaconry was started in 1923 and the structure has become dilapidated requiring a new one, which the Christians and well-wishers started with the hope of attracting support from the President and other politicians to have it completed.

****

URN