Kitgum receives 15,000 face masks for learners

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum district has received 15,352 face masks from the Ministry of Health for candidates and finalists in primary, secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

The face masks were delivered in fulfillment of a pledge made by the Ministry of Education to aid learners as classes resumed amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech says that 7,600 face masks will be distributed to schools in sub counties while 7,752 will be given to learners in schools within the municipality.

Each learner from primary, secondary school and the tertiary institute is expected to receive two facemasks according to Komakech.

Komakech says although some of the learners had received facemasks earlier delivered by the Health Ministry, the latest delivery will be an added advantage for them to have in stock enough facemasks to protect them from contracting covid-19 while at school and home.

Late last month, the district task force received 177,340 face masks from the government which were later distributed among the community within the municipality and sub-counties.

Fred Owot, Kitgum District Education Officer says the distribution of the face masks kicked started on Wednesday.

He says the delivery fulfills their request which they had made to the district for delivery of 20,000 face masks for the learners before schools reopened last week.

90 primary schools, eight secondary schools and one higher learning institution have reopened classes for learning in Kitgum district after meeting required guidelines stipulated by government for curbing the spread of covid-19.

