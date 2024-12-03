Kitgum NWSC branch fails to recover sh700 million unpaid water bills

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Kitgum Branch faces a significant challenge in recovering sh700 million in unpaid water bills accumulated over the past five years.

Tonny Ojom, the Technical Supervisor at NWSC Kitgum Branch, revealed that despite numerous strategies aimed at encouraging customers to settle their arrears, the results have been discouraging.

“We have tried several approaches, including a campaign called ‘Come and We Talk,’ where customers with unpaid bills meet with our manager to discuss a payment plan before reconnection,” Ojom explained. “Unfortunately, these efforts have not produced the results we hoped for.”

The ‘Come and We Talk’ initiative was introduced as a last resort to recover debts by fostering dialogue with customers and finding amicable solutions. However, many customers have not fulfilled their commitments.

According to Ojom, the high costs of disconnection and reconnection deter some customers, further complicating debt recovery efforts. The unpaid bills are taking a toll on the operations of NWSC Kitgum Branch, which depends on revenue from water sales to sustain clean water and sanitation services. “The unpaid bills have affected our capacity to deliver efficient services,” Ojom said.

“We urge all our customers to pay their bills promptly so that we can continue providing quality services.” NWSC Kitgum Branch is appealing to customers to settle their arrears to avoid disconnection and maintain service continuity.

Ojom emphasized the corporation’s willingness to address customer challenges, encouraging them to report any difficulties in paying their bills to explore alternative solutions. “We are committed to delivering quality services to our customers,” Ojom concluded. “We encourage everyone to cooperate by paying their bills on time so that we can continue providing efficient services.”

****

URN