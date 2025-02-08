KITEEZI FIRE OUTBREAK: KCCA asks residents to vacate demarcated 200 meter buffer zone

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCCA has asked anyone who has returned to inhabit the demarcated 200 meter buffer zone around the Kiteezi landfill in the villages of Lusanjje, Kitetika and Kiteezi to vacate. This call is after this morning fire outbreak in the garbage.

“Information received from the experts indicates that the fire may have been triggered by the accumulation of methane gas that is beneath the landfill’s surface,” Sharifah Buzeki, the KCCA Executive Director.

“Anyone who has returned to inhabit the demarcated 200 meter buffer zone around the Kiteezi landfill in the villages of Lusanjje, Kitetika and Kiteezi must vacate immediately. We call upon the area leadership, security agencies and the public to ensure that this area is vacated to warrant the safety of all persons and property,” KCCA posted in a statement on X.

NOTICE ! A fire has broken out at the closed Kiteezi landfill in the morning of February 08, 2025. We are working together with sister agencies like the @PoliceUg to ensure that the fire is put out and communities are drawn away from the buffer zone to ensure their safety.… pic.twitter.com/UZU37HNBkq — Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) (@KCCAUG) February 8, 2025