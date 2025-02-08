KITEEZI FIRE OUTBREAK: KCCA asks residents to vacate demarcated 200 meter buffer zone

Saturday , February 8 2025
The Independent February 8, 2025 NEWS Leave a comment

KCCA ED Sharifah Buzeki and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago at Kiteezi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCCA has asked anyone who has returned to inhabit the demarcated 200 meter buffer zone around the Kiteezi landfill in the villages of Lusanjje, Kitetika and Kiteezi to vacate. This call is after this morning fire outbreak in the garbage.

“Information received from the experts indicates that the fire may have been triggered by the accumulation of methane gas that is beneath the landfill’s surface,” Sharifah Buzeki, the KCCA Executive Director.

“Anyone who has returned to inhabit the demarcated 200 meter buffer zone around the Kiteezi landfill in the villages of Lusanjje, Kitetika and Kiteezi must vacate immediately. We call upon the area leadership, security agencies and the public to ensure that this area is vacated to warrant the safety of all persons and property,” KCCA posted in a statement on X.

