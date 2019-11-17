Kissa steps into Cheptegei’s shoes in Netherlands race

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Long distance ace Stephen Kissa today stepped in the shoes of Joshua Cheptegei, continuing a Ugandan tradition of winning the 15km NN Zevenheuvelenloop (Seven Hills Race) in Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

He won the 36th edition of the even Hills Race in 41:49, a race Cheptegei won in world record time last year of 41.05 minutes, taking 8 seconds off the previous mark set in 2010.

It was Cheptegei’s fourth win in the event, and he tme pocketed a bonus 50,000 Euros (Sh213 million) prize for the record.

The Seven Hills Race Zevenheuvelenloop is considered the fastest course in the world, and the best time held before Cheptegei was by Leonard Komon of Kenya who ran a time of 41:13 in 2010.