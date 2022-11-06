KISORO: Policeman charged with murder of Indian businessman

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 24-year-old police officer in Kisoro district accused of allegedly shooting an Indian businessman to death has been charged with murder and remanded to Kisoro government prison.

Eliod Gumizamu, attached to the Nyakabande Refugee Transit Centre is alleged to have shot and injured Patel Kuntaj, a 24-year-old Indian national who operates a Hardware shop in Kisoro municipality in the afternoon of October 27.

Kuntaj later died at St. Francis hospital in Mutolere where he had been admitted, due to excessive bleeding.

On the day the murder was committed, Gumizamu appeared with a group of unidentified men and entered the hardware shop. In the process, Gumizamu pulled out a gun and reportedly shot Kuntaj in the chest.

After the incident, Gumizamu reportedly put the gun in a sack and boarded a motorcycle to take off. However, locals in the vicinity who heard the gun shots and an alarm from Kuntaj’s workers encircled the area and arrested him. The rest of the gangsters were able to escape.

On interrogation by police detectives, Gumizamu reportedly said that he had been hired by a businessman to commit the act for sh20 million.

On Friday evening, Gumizamu who has been in detention appeared before Kisoro Chief Magistrates court together with other suspects identified as Bernard Nteziyaremye commonly known as Lampard, a private security guard attached to Harvest Mountain security company and a resident of Shozi village in Nyakabande Sub County, Gardiso Nyabangabo commonly known as Gardson, a resident of Gako village, Muramba Sub County, a driver and Charles Nteziryayo, a businessman who allegedly paid Gumizamu to murder Kuntaj.

The suspects were charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Murder.

His worship Kenneth Komakech, the Kisoro Chief Magistrate denied the suspects a chance from taking a plea saying that the case is “very heavy” and beyond the jurisdiction of his court. He says that the suspects can only take a plea before High Court.

Magistrate Komakech remanded the suspects until December 6, this year.

****

URN