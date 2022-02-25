Kisoro magistrates court staff arrested over bribery

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vianney Ngororano, a staff at Kisoro Chief Magistrates Court is in trouble for allegedly receiving a bribe.

Ngororano, 29, who is currently being held at Kisoro police station was arrested on Thursday by the police, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), and Internal Security Organization (ISO) officers following a tip-off from a whistleblower Innocent Niyonzima, a social worker and resident of Kisoro municipality.

Captain Peter Mugisha, the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner says that Ngororano asked Ezra Mugisha and Innocent Niyonzima to pay 400,000 Shillings bribe so that he influences the release of his brother Hussein Bizimana. Bizimana is currently on remand at Kisoro government prison over charges of theft.

However, before handing over money to Ngoronano, Mugisha and Niyonzima got copies of the notes as evidence.

Elly Maate, the police spokesperson for the Kigezi region says that investigations are ongoing.

In his defense, Ngororano argued that the money was not a bribe but meant to be given to the suspect’s lawyer Ramathan Akiiki of Mutungi and Company Advocates.

This is not the first time a staff from the judiciary office has been arrested on allegations of bribery.

In May 2017, Deogracious Tereraho, the Clerk in the Kisoro Chief Magistrate’s court was arrested for receiving a bribe of 50,000 Shillings from Augustine Baryoora, a resident of Kanaba sub county in order to fast-track his assault case against Martin Nkurunziza.

In February 2010, David Cheptuke Kaye, then Kisoro Grade One Magistrate was arrested by detectives from the office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) at the court chambers as he was allegedly receiving 200,000 Shillings from John Bosco Nyundo and Angella Uwayesu so that he could grant bail to Dennis Masekura, Richard Ntirengaya, and Scovia Busingye who were on remand for charges of malicious damage of property.

URN