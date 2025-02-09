Kiprop, Chelangat win UAF National Cross Country championships

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Forces-UPF Long-distance runner Kenneth Kiprop won the National cross-country championships held in Tororo on Saturday.

The rising star athlete secured the 10km race victory in a time of 29 minutes and 28 seconds. Abel Chebet from the same club followed in the second position as he crossed the finishing line at 29 minutes and 29 seconds followed by Herbert Kibet from Bukwo, at 29 minutes and 30 seconds.

Kiprop says his victory has given him the opportunity for promotion at his Police club, where he focuses on competing in the upcoming International Cross Country competitions.

“I am happy, that my body is ready for the upcoming races my management has organized for me early next month” Kiprop told Uganda Radio Network in Tororo. He explained that the race was challenging because of the obstacles introduced on the route and the sunshine.

Sarah Chelangat, from Uganda Wildlife Authority- UWA Athletics Club won the senior women’s category after crossing the finishing line at 33minutes and 50 seconds to defeat Joy Cheptoyek of Uganda Prisons Service Athletics Club who came second with 34 minutes and 08 seconds.

Martha Chemutai from the Uganda Police Athletics Club finished in the third position at 34 minutes and 18 seconds.

Chelangat, explains the course was tricky but never gave up to come of it and finished the race successfully with a win.

She recounted the win as a significant step in preparing for the December Cross Country Championships which will be used to select the team to represent Uganda at the 2026 World Cross Country Championships. “I will try my best to defend my title by God’s grace,” said Chelangat.

In the 2km mixed relay, Uganda’s middle-distance runners, became champions after they, completed at 24 minutes and 04 seconds, Followed by the Police athletics club who crossed the finish line in 25 minutes and 02 seconds. Uganda Wild Life secured Third position in 25 minutes and 25 seconds.

Beatrice Ayikoru, the General Secretary of the Uganda Athletics Federation, says the event gave the federation a broad picture ahead of the World cross-country slated for next year. She explains that UAF will have another cross country in December 2025 at Tororo Golf Course to select the team.

****

URN