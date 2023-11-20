Kiplimo matches world record in Sevens Hills victory in Netherlands

Nijmegen, Netherlands | THE INDEPENDENT | History repeated itself Sunday when Ugandan long distance ace Jacob Kiplimo equaled the 15km world record of his compatriot Joshua Cheptegei Sunday as he won the Sevens Hills road race in Nijmegen, Netherlands. Kiplimo flew over the hills, and his winning time of 41.05 was exactly the same time as the previous world record set in 2018 by Cheptegei.

His countryman, Rogers Kibet, followed closely, crossing the finish line in 42 minutes and 44 seconds, while Kenya’s Amos Serem secured third place in 43 minutes and 47 seconds.

By the 5km mark, Kiplimo maintained a blistering pace, clocking 14 minutes and 24 seconds, averaging 2 minutes and 54 seconds per kilometer. His pace increased to 2 minutes and 35 seconds per kilometer at the 10km point, totaling 30 minutes and 35 seconds. Kiplimo’s sprint surged to 2 minutes and 31 seconds per kilometer as he powered through the finish line. ” It is great joy for me that I have made history in the 15kilometer road racing,” said Kiplimo.

In the women’s category, Uganda’s Stella Chesang claimed third place, completing the race in 48 minutes and 2 seconds. The women’s race was won by Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech, crossing the finish line at 47 minutes and 12 seconds.

Peter Chelangat, Kiplimo’s Ugandan coach, conveyed his elation, thanking the accomplished long-distance athlete for bringing pride to Uganda. “He did us proud, it was a super run for him,” Chelangat said.

