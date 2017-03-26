Kiplimo wins men’s junior gold

Sunday , March 26 2017
The Independent March 26, 2017

RESULT:

Jacob Kiplimo took the lead in the 2nd of four laps, and held on to win Uganda a first ever gold at the World Championships on Sunday in Kampala.

Ethiopia’s Amdework Walelegn came through strongly on the final lap to take silver while Kenya’s Richard Kimunyan Yator takes bronze.

“Yes, yes, yes….I always thought I could win. It was a very good race. When I decided to break away going into the last lap, I knew I was going to win,”said Kiplimo.

Uganda has a very strong record in the junior events of the World Cross Country championships, and have now bagged a stunning 15 medals in the last 15 editions.

The team however lost out on a team medal. Ethiopia take gold with 17 points ahead of Kenya (27) and Eritrea (55). Uganda misses out on bronze by 1 point.

Kiplimo gave Uganda gold in the junior men’s event. PHOTO KCCAMEDIA

Jacob Kiplimo wins. PHOTO @IAAFORG

****

PREVIEW

Spurred on by Boniface Kiprop, Uganda won their first team junior medal in 2000, which was followed by seven more victories for the Under-20 runners.

Kiprop himself bagged individual bronze in 2002, which he followed up with silvers in 2003 and 2004.

Since 2000, Uganda has bagged 5 junior men’s individual medals, 8 junior men’s and 1 junior women team medals. The senior men have bagged four medals, while the women 1.

Uganda’s Juniors will this time be led by Jacob Kiplimo, world junior 10,000m bronze medalist last year. As a 15-year-old, Kiplimo was the country’s youngest athlete at the Olympics last year where he finished 11th in his heat.


POS BIB ATHLETE MARK DETAIL
1 Jacob KIPLIMOUGA 22:40
2 Amdework WALELEGNETH 22:43
3 Richard Yator KIMUNYANKEN 22:52
4 Betesfa GETAHUNETH 22:58
5 Selemon BAREGAETH 23:03
6 Tefera MOSISAETH 23:04
7 Amos KIRUIKEN 23:04
8 Edwin Kiplangat BETTKEN 23:10
9 Yemane HAILESELASSIEERI 23:18
10 Wesley LEDAMAKEN 23:25
11 Filmon ANDEERI 23:28
12 Bayelign TESHAGERETH 23:35
13 Solomon BERIHUETH 23:38
14 Ronald Kiprotich KIRUIKEN 24:00
15 Kevin KIBETUGA 24:02
16 Abraha KOKOBERI 24:06
17 Meshack Munguti NZULAKEN 24:26
18 Victor KIPLANGATUGA 24:29
19 Mehari TSEGAYERI 24:30
20 Hicham AKANKAMMAR 24:35
21 Robel SIBHATUERI 24:36
22 Mathew Job CHEKURUIUGA 24:37
23 Titus Given KWEMOIUGA 24:50
24 Kabelo SEBOKORSA 24:54
25 Anouar OUZINEMAR 24:59
26 Francis DAMIANOTAN 25:03
27 Kazuya NISHIYAMAJPN 25:15
28 Mouhcine OUTALHAMAR 25:19
29 Daniel DO NASCIMENTOBRA 25:21
30 Pakiso MTHEMBURSA 25:25
31 Mario GARCÍAESP 25:26
32 Omar RAMOSPER 25:28
33 Paul ROBERTSUSA 25:31
34 Ramadhani Juma HAMISITAN 25:36
35 Kbashi Mohamedkhir AHMEDSUD 25:38
36 Elisha Dosla WEMATAN 25:41
37 Yoji SAKAIJPN 25:41
38 SUOLANGCAIRENCHN 25:42
39 Edwar CONDORIPER 25:46
40 Mohamed BALIMAR 25:47
41 Joshua Elisante SULLETAN 25:49
42 Ryunosuke CHIGIRAJPN 25:51
43 Sam STEVENSGBR 25:52
44 Elisha CHEMUTAIUGA 25:54
45 Anthiny Dosla WEMATAN 25:55
46 Aidan REEDUSA 25:55
47 Scott BEATTIEGBR 26:01
48 Kieren TALLAUS 26:03
49 Yohana Elisante SULLETAN 26:05
50 Miguel GONZÁLEZESP 26:10
51 Sodai SHIMIZUJPN 26:11
52 Hamza ALIUSA 26:14
53 Fouad ABOUDALG 26:14
54 Kieran LUMBCAN 26:21
55 David LEANAUS 26:24
56 Abdelkarim BEN ZAHRAMAR 26:27
57 Tumi LEPHOTHORSA 26:28
58 Alec HAINESUSA 26:28
59 Dorin-Andrei RUSUROU 26:33
60 Jonathan SHIELDSGBR 26:35
61 Isaac HARDINGUSA 26:37
62 Jonathan DEL RAZOMEX 26:39
63 Kagiso KEBATSHWARETSEBOT 26:40
64 Jean-Simon DESGAGNÉSCAN 26:42
65 Zach FACIONIAUS 26:48
66 Edward TRIPPASAUS 26:50
67 Ryan MPHAHLELERSA 26:57
68 Joshua PHILLIPSAUS 26:57
69 Hugo MILNERGBR 26:58
70 Yorlin CANCHANYAPER 27:07
71 Alexis PHELUTFRA 27:07
72 Ali DJOUDARALG 27:07
73 Adrián BENESP 27:14
74 Ilyas RAJIMAR 27:15
75 Callum MCCLUSKYAUS 27:18
76 Dais MALEBANARSA 27:20
77 Mitchell UBENECAN 27:21
78 Keita YOSHIDAJPN 27:23
79 Braulio VILLALVAPER 27:23
80 Luke PRIORGBR 27:24
81 Arturo REYNAMEX 27:25
82 Andrew ALEXANDERCAN 27:26
83 Rochdi BOUCHEKHCHOUKHAALG 27:26
84 Graham BAIRDCAN 27:27
85 Daou ABOUBACARCOM 27:37
86 Gavin PARPARTUSA 27:55
87 Benjamin DAVIESGBR 28:01
88 Adam YOUSIFSUD 28:03
89 Ouassim OUMAIZ ERROUCHESP 28:09
90 Seif Eddine HAZAMALG 28:16
91 Dumo MKWANANZIZIM 28:19
92 Mohamed Abdaljalil MOHAMEDSUD 28:31
93 Gidown MOHAMED EISASUD 28:36
94 Said MECHAALESP 28:38
Mutlaq ALAZEMIKUW

 

