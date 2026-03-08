KIPLIMO SHATTERS WORLD RECORD

Lisbon, Portugal | THE INDEPENDENT | Three-time world cross-country champion Jacob Kiplimo returned to the EDP Lisbon Half Marathon, where he set a record five years ago, and clinched a stunning victory with a world record time of 57:20* at the World Athletics Elite Label road race on Sunday (8).

The Ugandan star shaved 10 seconds off Yomif Kejelcha’s previous world record for the half marathon. Kiplimo had initially posted a record of 57:31 in Lisbon back in 2021 before Kejelcha took the title in Valencia in 2024.

Going into the race without any pacemakers, Kiplimo sprinted through the first 5km in a blistering 13:28. The Kenyan duo of Nicholas Kipkorir and Gilbert Kiprotich stayed close behind him during the early stages, reaching the 10km mark in 27:00, although Kiprotich began to lose pace.

Kiplimo and Kipkorir remained neck and neck, hitting the 15km checkpoint in 40:52. Noticing a slight dip in the pace, Kiplimo increased the intensity and charged ahead, completing the next 5km in 13:31.

He kept that momentum right to the finish, crossing the line at 57:20. Kipkorir secured second place with a time of 58:08, while Kiprotich held on for third at 58:59.

“I’m so happy to break the world record,” Kiplimo told World Athletics. “After the first 10km, I believed it was possible. I focused on pushing the pace in the final two kilometers.”

Kiplimo had previously registered a time of 56:42 in Barcelona last year, but that could not be validated as a world record due to race conditions not meeting World Athletics standards.

In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Tsige Gebreselama successfully defended her title, clocking in at 1:04:48.

SOURCE: WORLD ATHLETICS.ORG