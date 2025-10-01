Kiplimo sets eyes on Chicago Marathon

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s star runner Jacob Kiplimo has set sights on the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, and he told Xinhua on Monday that he is in good shape ahead of the campaign.

The Chicago Marathon, one of the seven World Marathon Majors, will take place October 12th.

“I decided to withdraw from the World Championship to have more time to concentrate on preparations ahead of the Chicago Marathon,” says Kiplimo.

The Ugandan, also the reigning World Cross Country Champion, says that he is getting to learn several aspects about Marathon since he transitioned from the shorter races a few months ago.

“I am very happy because my body is responding well and I believe I am in good form to deliver a good performance in Chicago,” added Kiplimo.

In his first attempt in the marathon, Kiplimo finished second at the 2025 London Marathon earlier this year setting a national record of 2 hours three minutes and 37 seconds.

Patrick Cheboto, one of Kiplimo’s coaches, said that the athlete is ready to perform well in Chicago. “He is focused, injury-free, and showing great signs,” added the coach. ■