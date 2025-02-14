King Oyo appoints new Prime Minister

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The King of Tooro Kingdom Dr. Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV has appointed Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire as the new Prime Minister of the Kingdom.

The King announced on Friday during the Kingdom Parliament sitting at Muchwa Rukurato Hall in Fort Portal City.

Rwomiire who has been the Kingdom’s Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Planning and Investment replaces Steven Kiyingi.

Kiyingi was appointed in August 2022 following the resignation of Bernard Tungwako.

King Oyo also appointed Henry Basaliza as the third Deputy Prime Minister.

Basaliza has been working as Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Kingdom.