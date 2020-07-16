Kiiza’s retirement a gasp of hope for Uganda’s Opposition- Muntu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The decision by Kasese Woman Member of Parliament Winnie Kiiza to quit active politics is gratifying and one of the gestures that bring a ray of hope in Uganda’s opposition political landscape. This is according to Maj Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu, the leader of the Alliance for National Transformation-ANT party.

Kizza declared her retirement from active politics on Tuesday and promised to extend support to whoever will prove competent to replace her in the next general election. Although she didn’t highlight what her next move is, speculation is high that Kiiza is headed for a top post in the Alliance for National Transformation.

According to Muntu, Kiiza’s main reason for retirement is that she promised her voters and elders in Kasese that the 2016/2021 term would be her last in parliament hence fulfilling the promise.

Muntu says that the departure brings hope in a field which everyone had been made to believe is a collection of people without integrity and moral values. He adds that the very act of keeping her promise re-energizes change seeking Ugandans that honest people still exist in the political world.

The acting ANT National coordinator Alice Alaso said that they have a strong branch in Kasese which has already embarked on the process of fielding a contender for the seat that Winnie Kiiza is leaving.

Meanwhile, Muntu has lashed out to politicians who choose to align with the National Resistance Movement-NRM party as a channel to victory in their pursuit for political offices even when they do not believe in the actions and systems of the NRM government. He says that such individuals place a burden on the struggle to oust the NRM regime.

He urged leaders to first focus on the overthrow of a failed system led by president Museveni then all leadership positions will be available at the end when good governance is achieved.

URN