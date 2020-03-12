Kiir names new cabinet, hands defence to Machar’s wife

Juba, South Sudan | THE INDEPENDENT | South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has named a new cabinet for the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), handing the ministry of defence to Angelina Teny, wife of Vice President Riek Machar.
The main opposition SPLM-IO that nominated nine, took the prominent cabinet dockets of the petroleum as well as the defense ministry. Kiir and his team, who nominated 20, hold the finance and interior ministries.
South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) nominated three ministers, former detainees nominated two ministers and other opposition political parties nominated one minister.
The power sharing decision is a key step in the peace process.
Kiir announced the formation of the transitional cabinet on state television this evening after opposition leaders had submitted the lists of their nominees.
FULL LIST OF MINISTERIAL APPOINTEES
1. Martin Elia Lomuro – Minister of Cabinet Affairs
2.Beatrice Khamis Wani – Minister of Foreign and International Cooperation
3. Angelina Teny – Minister of Defense and Veterans’ Affairs
4. Paul Mayom Akec – Minister of Interior
5. Stephen Par Kuol – Minister of Peace Building
6. Reuben Madol Arol – Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs
7. Obuto Mamur Mete – Minister of National Security
8. Jemma Nunu Kumba – Minister of Parliamentary Affairs
9. Michael Makuei Lueth – Minister of Information
10. Lasuba L. Wango – Minister of Federal Affairs
11. John Luk Jok- Minister of East African Community Affairs
12. Salvatore Garang Mabiordit – Minister of Finance and Planning
13. Puot Kang Chuol – Minister of Petroleum
14. Henry Odwar – Minister of Mining
15. Josephine Joseph Lagu – Minister of Agriculture and Food Security
16. Onyoti Adigo Nyikwac – Minister of Livestock and Fisheries
17. Kuol Athian Mawien – Minister of Trade and Industry
18. Josephine Napon Cosmos – Minister of Environment and Forestry
19. Manawa Peter Gatkuoth – Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation
20. Michael Chaingjiek -Minister of Land, Housing and Urban Development
21. Rizik Zachariah Hassan -Minister of Wildlife, Conservation and Tourism
22. Dhieu Mathok Diing – Minister of Investment
23. Denay Jok Chagor -Minister of Higher Education
24. Awut Deng Achuil – Minister of General Education and Instruction
25. Elisabeth Acuei Yol – Minister of Health
26. Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro -Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development
27. James Hoth Mai -Minister of Labour
28. Peter Marcello Nasir -Minister of Energy and Dams
29. Madut Biar Yel- Minister of Transport
30-Simon Mijok Mijak – Minister of Roads and Bridges
31-Ayaa Benjamin Warille – Minister of Gender and Social Welfare
32-Peter Mayen Majongdit – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs
33-Nadia Arop Dudi – Minister of Culture, Museums and National Heritage
34. Albino Bol Dhieu – Minister of Youth and Sports
Deputy Ministers:
1. Deng Deng Akon – Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs
2. Deng Dau Deng – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
3. Malek Reuben Riak –Deputy Minister of Defense
4. Mabior Garang de Mabior – Deputy Minister of Interior
5. Joseph Malek Arop – Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs
6. Agok Makur Kur – Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning
7. Lily Albino Akol Akol – Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security
8. Martin Tako – Deputy Minister of General Education and Instruction
9. Khalid Butrous – Deputy Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development
10. Baba Medan Konyi – Deputy Minister of Information