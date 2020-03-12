Kiir names new cabinet, hands defence to Machar’s wife

Juba, South Sudan | THE INDEPENDENT | South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has named a new cabinet for the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), handing the ministry of defence to Angelina Teny, wife of Vice President Riek Machar.

The main opposition SPLM-IO that nominated nine, took the prominent cabinet dockets of the petroleum as well as the defense ministry. Kiir and his team, who nominated 20, hold the finance and interior ministries.

South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) nominated three ministers, former detainees nominated two ministers and other opposition political parties nominated one minister.

The power sharing decision is a key step in the peace process.

Kiir announced the formation of the transitional cabinet on state television this evening after opposition leaders had submitted the lists of their nominees.

FULL LIST OF MINISTERIAL APPOINTEES

1. Martin Elia Lomuro – Minister of Cabinet Affairs

2.Beatrice Khamis Wani – Minister of Foreign and International Cooperation

3. Angelina Teny – Minister of Defense and Veterans’ Affairs

4. Paul Mayom Akec – Minister of Interior

5. Stephen Par Kuol – Minister of Peace Building

6. Reuben Madol Arol – Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs

7. Obuto Mamur Mete – Minister of National Security

8. Jemma Nunu Kumba – Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

9. Michael Makuei Lueth – Minister of Information

10. Lasuba L. Wango – Minister of Federal Affairs

11. John Luk Jok- Minister of East African Community Affairs

12. Salvatore Garang Mabiordit – Minister of Finance and Planning

13. Puot Kang Chuol – Minister of Petroleum

14. Henry Odwar – Minister of Mining

15. Josephine Joseph Lagu – Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

16. Onyoti Adigo Nyikwac – Minister of Livestock and Fisheries

17. Kuol Athian Mawien – Minister of Trade and Industry

18. Josephine Napon Cosmos – Minister of Environment and Forestry

19. Manawa Peter Gatkuoth – Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation

20. Michael Chaingjiek -Minister of Land, Housing and Urban Development

21. Rizik Zachariah Hassan -Minister of Wildlife, Conservation and Tourism

22. Dhieu Mathok Diing – Minister of Investment

23. Denay Jok Chagor -Minister of Higher Education

24. Awut Deng Achuil – Minister of General Education and Instruction

25. Elisabeth Acuei Yol – Minister of Health

26. Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro -Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development

27. James Hoth Mai -Minister of Labour

28. Peter Marcello Nasir -Minister of Energy and Dams

29. Madut Biar Yel- Minister of Transport

30-Simon Mijok Mijak – Minister of Roads and Bridges

31-Ayaa Benjamin Warille – Minister of Gender and Social Welfare

32-Peter Mayen Majongdit – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs

33-Nadia Arop Dudi – Minister of Culture, Museums and National Heritage

34. Albino Bol Dhieu – Minister of Youth and Sports

Deputy Ministers:

1. Deng Deng Akon – Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs

2. Deng Dau Deng – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

3. Malek Reuben Riak –Deputy Minister of Defense

4. Mabior Garang de Mabior – Deputy Minister of Interior

5. Joseph Malek Arop – Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs

6. Agok Makur Kur – Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning

7. Lily Albino Akol Akol – Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

8. Martin Tako – Deputy Minister of General Education and Instruction

9. Khalid Butrous – Deputy Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development

10. Baba Medan Konyi – Deputy Minister of Information