Kigezi UPC vice chairman resigns and quits party

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sam Tindimwebwa Kanyamukiza, the Kigezi region Uganda People’s Congress-UPC party vice chairman has resigned and quit the party citing unending party wrangles.

In his August 2, 2021 letter addressed to Jimmy Akena, the UPC party president, Tindimwebwa says that he could not withstand the endless disunity and infighting within the party.

Tindimwebwa told URN in an interview in Kabale town on Tuesday that he tendered his resignation letter to the party leadership after his efforts to push for dialogue to reconcile the party supporters led by Akena and another faction led by Peter Walubili failed to yield results.

Tindimwebwa says that he is tired of carrying official stamps and vital documents in his bag because of the party failure to rent an office in any of the districts of Kigezi region. The UPC office in Kabale town was closed in April 2016 due to nonpayment of rent.

Wilkins Arineitwe, the UPC chairman for Greater Kabale laughed off Tindimwewa’s resignation, saying that as a UPC leader, he is unknown to him.

The UPC President Jimmy Akena could neither pick nor return calls from our reporter to his known mobile number. Tindimwebwa started working as the Kigezi region UPC vice-chairperson in August 2020.

He contested for the Kabale Mayoral seat in the 2021 general elections and lost to Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, who ran as an independent.

This is the second top opposition leader in Kigezi to quit his party in less than a month. On July 25th, 2021, Medard Ensinikweri, the Rukiga District FDC party chairperson crossed to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

*****

URN