Kigezi Home Boyz FC returns to the FUFA Big League

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kigezi Home Boys football club is back in the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) Big League. This is after they defeated Buhimba United Saints football club 2-1 in the return leg of the final qualifiers.

In the first leg played at Kabale Municipal Stadium Buhimba from Kikuube District lost 1-0 to Home Boyz.

On Wednesday at Buhimba playground at Kigaya playground in Hoima City, Kigezi Home Boys FC’s Sunny Kaija scored in the 29th minute while Charles Waibi scored in the 42nd minute.

Buhimba’s consolation goal was scored by Asharifu Ahuura in the 86th minute.

Kigezi Home Boyz FC remained in the lead with a 3-1 aggregate and an advantage of an away goal rule.

Kiram Nahabwe, the Captain, and Denis Tushabe alias capi, the head coach of Kigezi Home Boyz FC expressed happiness for qualifying for the Big League again.

Kigezi Home Boyz FC last played in the FUFA Big League in 2021.

