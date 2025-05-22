Kezaala urges Jinja investors to embrace eco-tourism for Middle East market

JINJA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Deputy Head of Mission to Qatar, Mohammad Kezaala, has called on the business community in Jinja City to invest in eco-friendly services as a reliable way to boost tourism in the region. Kezaala made the remarks during a nationwide tourism trek with a team of travel agents from Qatar.

The eight-member delegation, accompanied by officials from Uganda’s mission in Doha, has spent over a week exploring various tourist attractions across the country, from Bwindi Impenetrable Forest to Jinja City. While in Jinja, the group began their adventure at the Source of the Nile, followed by visits to Busowoko and Itanda Falls.

They also took part in leisure activities such as tubing, white-water rafting, and quad biking. Kezaala said most people in Qatar and the Middle East are already accustomed to cities dominated by concrete infrastructure and are increasingly seeking green, serene environments—something Jinja can offer in abundance.

“Instead of constructing more block structures in the central business district, investors should focus on developing eco-tourism destinations along the banks of the River Nile,” he advised. According to data from Jinja City’s tourism office, the stretch of largely undeveloped land along the River Nile from Jinja City to Jinja District spans about 20 kilometers.

Kezaala believes this space offers an opportunity to develop forested lodges and other nature-based attractions that can appeal to international tourists. He noted that through conversations with prospective travelers from Qatar, many expressed a preference for peaceful holiday destinations away from the hustle and noise of city life—an opportunity for tour operators in Uganda to capitalize on.

Ibrahim Hanan, who led the Qatari travel team under United Tours and Travel, described Uganda as a country rich in natural water bodies and favorable weather, attributes that stand out as unique tourism assets. “The climate here is pleasant and doesn’t require artificial control like air conditioning,” Hanan said.

Visiting Africa for the first time, Hanan said she was also impressed by the hospitality of Ugandan communities, which she sees as a key attraction for Middle East tourists. She added that Uganda’s strong cultural storytelling tradition and shared social values, such as patriarchal structures and deep-rooted religious practices, would make it easier for Middle Eastern visitors to relate and feel comfortable.

“These cultural similarities will make integration easier for tourists from the Middle East,” she said. Kezaala concluded that if investors tap into these natural and cultural advantages, Jinja could become a leading eco-tourism destination for the Middle East market.

URN