Kenya’s Olympic champion Kipyegon determined to break record in Brussels

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Faith Kipyegon has perfected her craft as a world-class middle-distance runner. The decorated Kenyan runner has collected 14 medals in last 10 years and now wants a world record in Brussels’s AG Memorial Van Damme Diamond League to be held on September 4.

At her ascension to the podium in Monaco two weeks ago, Kipyegon narrowly missed the world record by 0.17 seconds after running 2:29.15 to win the less familiar 1,000m event.

“I didn’t know I was that close to the world record mark at Monaco Diamond League, I was only told after the race, I believe I could have broken if I knew I was running within the record. With that belief, I know I can break that world 1,000m. That’s why I’m going for it at the Brussels Diamond League next week,” Kipyegon told Xinhua.

The 26-year-old mother of one first represented Kenya at 2010 Word Cross Country in Bydgoszcz, Poland at age 16 and has collected 11 gold and three silver individual medals and is yearning to break the world record, the only title missing in her cabinet.

Kipyegon, who is also the 2019 world 1,500m silver medallist, currently trains with elite long-distance runners that includes World marathon record-holder Eliud Kipchoge, world half marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor, 2015 World steeplechase Champion Hyvin Kiyeng, marathoner Sally Chepyego among others at the Global Communication camp in Kaptagat, locating on the outskirts of North Rift town of Eldoret under the guidance of Patrick Sang and Richard Metto.

“I have a collection of medals, from cross country, Olympics, commonwealth, world championships, Africa Championships but I’m yet to break a world record and I know it is possible,” said Kipyegon.

“Training with stars such as Eliud and Kamworor has made me work even harder in training and I want to be like them, they motivate me a lot and that is why I’m going for the record,” she added.

This year’s AG Memorial Van Damme Diamond League Brussels meeting will be held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will also feature two one-hour world record attempts.

*********

XINHUA