Kenya’s comedy star to perform in Uganda alongside popular singers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenyan comedy star, Eric Omondi and Ugandan singers plus a host of top comedians are lined up to perform as the weekly comedy show ‘Comedy Store’ embarks on a country tour this week.

The show which is held weekly at the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) in Lugogo, Kampala will during this weekend showcase comedy and entertainment in Mbarara and Masaka towns, according to a press release issued by the organisers on March 18.

The show in Mbarara is set for Saturday March 23 at Hotel Triangle. The following day, Sunday March 24, the same package of entertainment will be taken to Masaka at the Rugby Grounds.

The lineup for performers includes; Eric Omondi, Rema Namakula, Weasel, MC Mariachi, MC Kapale, Madrat and Chiko, Kelekele, Kalela, Dr T-amale, Jajja Bruce and Kabaata. Some five comic duos; Mighty Family, Crazy University, Maulana & Reign, Snake & Zolo and Bobby Brown & Nilo Nilo are also set for the do.

Alex Muhangi, the director and host of Comedy Store says the idea behind the country tour is to take the Comedy Store experience to the audience in the country side.

“We have been doing Comedy Store in Kampala over the years but people upcountry don’t feel the same vibe when they just watch only 20 minutes on TV or when they get clips online,” Muhangi said.

After Mbarara and Masaka, the event will be held in Jinja and Mbale towns and later Lira, Gulu and Arua.