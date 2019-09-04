Kenyans dominate Uganda Amateur Golf Open day one

💠 LEADER-BOARD ⛳

✳ S Njogu -3 69 🇰🇪

✳ P Mwangi -1 71 🇰🇪

✳ S Chege +1 73 🇰🇪

✳ I Makokha +2 74 🇰🇪

✳ D Nduva +3 75 🇰🇪

✳ R Gaita +3 75 🇺🇬

✳ J Basabose +3 75 🇺🇬

✳ A Bagalana +3 75 🇺🇬

▶ R Otile +10 82 🇺🇬

💠Venue: Lake Victoria Serena

Entebbe, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Ugandans are nowhere to be seen on the leader board after day one of the 78th Uganda Amateur Golf Open that teed off today at the picturesque Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa course.

Simon Njogu from Naivasha’s Great Rift Valley Club in Kenya carded a 69, 3 under par as he stormed to a two stroke lead. Kenyans took the first five spots on the leader-board after 18 holes, with the best Ugandan six strokes behind, and defending champion Ronald Otile 13 behind.

Otile, 24, is seeking a fourth title and will have to step up his game in the next three rounds.

“Few Ugandans play regularly on this course that is why they are struggling. The course is very windy, and the greens are very fast which favours many Kenyans who are used to playing on them,” Ugandan golf analyst Phillip Corry told The Independent. “Day two will be better for them, so we expect them to bounce back having got a feel of the course,” he added.

With the course built on the banks of Lake Victoria, all most of the fairway is surrounded by water, which experts says intimidates golfers. “It’s full of water….both Ugandan and foreign players were Intimidated by the waters on all fairways.”

The four-day 72 hole Amateur Open is Ugandan golf’s most prestigious title. This year’s event has come a few days after the Ladies Open that was won by Uganda’s Martha Babirye, and a week before the professional Open. (DAY TWO DRAW BOTTOM)

There will be a Pro Am tournament next Tuesday, before Dismas Indiza, from Mumias Club, takes to the course to defend his Professional Open title. He leads a Kenyan team of 24 professionals to the event.

LIVE: Results (click)

Golf Open Winners since 1932

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

1939 – J.E Higginson

1940 – 1947 NOT HELD

1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

1969 – M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club)

1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1979 – 1980 – Not held

1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1990- Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2014 – Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)