Kenyan protests claim over 31 lives

NAIROBI, KENYA | TASS | The death toll from disorders during the July 7 nationwide anti-government protests has climbed to 31, the AFP agency reported, citing Kenya’s human rights commission.

According to the commission, two people were abducted. “We strongly condemn human rights violations and call for bringing to justice all those responsible for such cases, including the police, civilians, and others,” the commission said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the police reported 11 fatalities. As many as 567 people were detained in the course of the demonstrations, which escalated into riots. Rallies were held in 17 out of 47 constituent entities of Kenya. In some areas, they were accompanied by violence and looting. The fiercest clashes between the protesters and police took place in the capital city of Nairobi.

Most of the opposition leaders did not take part in rallies but actively commented on the developments on social platforms. On July 8, leaders of opposition movements and parties accused the Kenyan government of using violence against civilians and called on people to boycott institutions, services, and businesses affiliated with the government.

The nationwide day of protest known as Saba Saba Day was held in Kenya on July 7, the seventh day of the seventh month. The first such rally, demanding free and fair elections, was held on July 7, 1990. The date has become a traditional day of opposition protests.

******

SOURCE: TASS