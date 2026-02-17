Kenyan aviation workers end strike after flight disruptions

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | Kenyan aviation workers on Tuesday called off their two-day strike, which had disrupted flights at the country’s main Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) agreed to resume work following a meeting involving relevant government ministries and airport authorities. The strike had caused flight cancellations, delays, and diversions affecting both domestic and international travelers.

The return-to-work deal was reached after negotiations involving the Ministry of Roads and Transport, the Ministry of Labor, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), and KAWU. The parties committed to addressing workers’ grievances through a collective bargaining agreement.

“Aviation contributes immensely to the economy of the country, and we are committed to ensuring that the sector remains stable,” said Davies Chirchir, cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Roads and Transport, in a joint statement issued in Nairobi.

Under the agreement, airport operations at JKIA and other facilities resumed immediately.

“Immediate action includes reviewing the level of representation of Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) staff to consider grades previously proposed and agreed upon but not included,” the statement said.

Kenya Airways and other international carriers had reported schedule adjustments and extended delays due to air traffic control operational constraints.

The Ministry of Labor will assist in a conciliatory process to discuss all issues raised and reach an amicable solution. KAWU is committed to a roundtable dialogue aimed at resolving workers’ concerns while ensuring that ongoing discussions prioritize passengers, aviation reliability, and national interests.

KAA welcomed the decision, noting that the disruption had paralyzed airport operations, raised safety and security concerns, and prompted the activation of contingency measures.

“Operations are now normalizing across all airports. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for the latest flight schedules,” KAA said in a statement.

The labor dispute between the union and KCAA was driven by unresolved grievances, including delays in implementing a collective bargaining agreement dating back a decade, as well as concerns over pay and working conditions. KAWU said the strike was prompted by demands for better pay and improved working conditions.

Passengers were stranded in terminals, and some remained onboard aircraft for extended periods awaiting clearance for takeoff at JKIA. Airport authorities and the KCAA activated contingency measures to manage congestion and clear backlogs.

Kenya’s aviation sector is a key driver of economic growth, supporting tourism, trade, cargo, and employment. With millions of passengers and billions of U.S. dollars in annual freight, a swift resolution helps safeguard investor confidence and livelihoods.

Earlier, Rebecca Miano, cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, had called for an immediate resolution, highlighting the importance of reliable aviation infrastructure for tourism recovery and national commerce.

“The uninterrupted operation of our aviation infrastructure is vital to traveler safety, national commerce, and the livelihoods of countless Kenyans who depend on tourism. I respectfully urge all parties involved in the air traffic control strike to return to dialogue in good faith and resolve their outstanding issues swiftly,” Miano said. ■