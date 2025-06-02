Kenya taps regional links to boost tourism

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenya is ramping up efforts to attract more tourists by improving travel infrastructure and strengthening regional cooperation, officials said at the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) in Uganda.

Speaking at the regional tourism fair, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano, said the government is focusing on enhancing air and land connectivity across East Africa, while simplifying visa procedures to drive tourism growth.

“By enhancing connectivity between Kenya and our East African neighbors through expanded air routes, improved infrastructure, and simplified visa processes, we are not only boosting visitor numbers but also enriching the travel experience,” Miano said.

Currently, Kenya is expanding airport capacity, road and rail networks, and high-speed internet access to open up remote destinations and appeal to a new generation of digital-savvy travelers.

Tourism and trade have seen a lift from these developments. In 2024, Africa accounted for 975,883 tourist arrivals in Kenya—representing 40.8% of all international visitors. Uganda led among African source markets with 31.7%, followed by Tanzania (28.5%), Somalia (11.4%), and Rwanda (9.2%).

The Kenyan government is working closely with the private sector to improve infrastructure and streamline immigration services, which Miano described as “key to enhancing Kenya’s global tourism competitiveness.”

Kenya aims to increase tourist arrivals from Uganda by 27% to 300,000 by the end of 2025, officials said. POATE, which attracted over 260 exhibitors, 70 international buyers, and 5,000 trade visitors, served as a key platform for Kenya to showcase its tourism offerings.

Kenya Airways Uganda Country Manager, Felix Mwangangi, said the national carrier is running joint marketing campaigns with the Kenya Tourism Board and tour operators to boost regional travel.

The airline currently operates four weekly flights between Kenya and Uganda and is ready to adjust capacity based on demand.

“We’re seeing growing interest from Ugandan travelers, and we expect this momentum to continue ahead of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo in Nairobi from October 1 to 3,” Mwangangi said.

At Kenya’s coast, Kilifi County is emerging as a preferred destination for Ugandan tourists seeking beach holidays, golf tourism, weddings, and honeymoons, said Adrian Baya, Chief Officer for Tourism in Kilifi County.

Vipingo Ridge, home to Africa’s only PGA-accredited golf course, has also become a major draw. Kilifi’s tourism strategy now includes linking local and Ugandan tour operators to expand marketing reach and strengthen collaboration.