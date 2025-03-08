Kenya shocks Uganda in FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The Kenya Junior Starlets defeated hosts Uganda 2-0 in the first leg of the second round of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers on Saturday.

Uganda, captained by Agnes Nabukenya, began the match with attacking intensity, but Kenya managed to handle the pressure well.

After 20 minutes, Uganda’s Shadia Nabirye missed a shot at Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo, in the capital Kampala.

Edinah Nasipwondi gave the Kenya Junior Starlets the lead in the 36th minute, and Joan Ogola extended it to 2-0 in the second minute of added time.

After the interval, Uganda pressed forward looking to close the gap but failed to break down Kenya’s defense.

Kenya head coach Midred Cheche said it was good to win away from home.

“We are very excited that we have registered a win away from home against a good Ugandan side. We now have to go back and prepare well for the return leg in Nairobi,” said Cheche.

Uganda coach Sheryl Botes said her team had a defensive lapse toward the end of the first half and did not recover.

“We need to go back to the drawing board and prepare for the return leg,” added Botes.

The winner on aggregate in the two-legged round will advance to the third and final round to face either Cameroon or Ethiopia.

The 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will take place in Morocco. Africa will be represented by five teams at the tournament. ■