Kenya launches construction of Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba Standard Gauge Railway

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | Kenya on Thursday held a groundbreaking ceremony in southwestern Narok County for the construction of the Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), a major infrastructure project aimed at boosting regional connectivity and economic growth.

The project, to be implemented by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), will be developed in two phases. Phase 2B, linking Naivasha and Kisumu, will cover about 264 kilometers, including an 8.9-km branch line to Kisumu Port, and phase 2C will extend from Kisumu to Malaba on the Kenyan-Ugandan border, passing through key counties in western Kenya.

The railway forms a critical part of the Northern Corridor, connecting Kenya with its landlocked neighbors, including Uganda and South Sudan, and is expected to boost regional trade and integration.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kenyan President William Ruto said the extension of the railway line to the Ugandan border will help advance Kenya’s socio-economic transformation through enhanced connectivity and regional integration.

“Today marks yet another consequential moment in the economic transformation of our Republic,” Ruto said, noting that the two phases hold immense potential, linking the port city of Mombasa with the agriculturally rich hinterland, lowering transport costs, increasing freight volumes and stimulating economic growth.

The project will also create jobs and support enterprises during construction by fostering logistics, trade and manufacturing hubs, he added.

Noting that the SGR is a key component of the Belt and Road cooperation, Song Hailiang, chairman of CCCC, said the project will drive Kenya’s economic growth while strengthening China-Kenya bilateral ties.

The project will adhere to high standards of quality and efficiency, with priority given to workforce localization and technology transfer, Song added. ■