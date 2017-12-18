Tuesday , December 19 2017
Kenya beat Zanzibar on penalties to win Cecafa Cup

The Independent December 18, 2017

Kenya wins Cecafa Challenge Cup 2017. Photo via @DrAlfredMutua

Machakos, Kenya | AFP | Kenya won the Cecafa Challenge Cup on Sunday as they edged Zanzibar 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw after extra time in the final in Machakos.

Ovella Ochieng put hosts Kenya into a fifth-minute lead after bending in a long-range strike, but Zanzibar, chasing a first title in 22 years, levelled on 87 minutes through Khamisi Mussa.

Kenya went 2-1 ahead seven minutes into the first half of extra time when Masood Juma capitalised on a goalkeeping mistake, but Zanzibar hit back once more as Mussa pounced on a loose ball in the Kenya box to send the match to penalties.

Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi starred in the shootout, making three saves as he was voted the tournament’s best player.

It is the seventh time Kenya have lifted the trophy, with new coach Paul Put making a winning start to his reign after taking charge of the national team last month.

Former champions Uganda came from a goal down to beat Burundi 2-1 in the third-place play-off.

